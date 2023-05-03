Modern Stories 8

Craft compelling vertical stories in minutes. This modern, minimalist template blends bold typography, a vibrant gradient focal element, and a clear call-to-action for polished brand or product promos. Smooth, elegant motion and a balanced two-column composition keep your message front and center. Customize text, media, and colors to match your identity and export eye-catching stories optimized for mobile. Perfect for social ads, announcements, and quick campaigns where clarity and style matter.