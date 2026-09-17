Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Poster Grunge Intro - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Shatter Poster - Vertical

00:21 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 16 videos · 1 image · 26 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Grunge
Title sequence
Bold
Event promo
16exports
rating
Make a bold vertical promo with a gritty poster aesthetic. This energetic title sequence layers paper textures, tape strips, and hand-painted brush strokes with collage-style photo cutouts. Headlines hit hard, scenes wipe in at sharp angles, and multi-image grids showcase your visuals before a clean logo/info finale. Perfect for event promotions, story-format ads, or opening titles. Customize colors, fonts, photos and logo to match your brand and launch attention-grabbing campaigns fast.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us