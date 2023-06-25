Hex Floor 3D Background - Vertical

Give your content a modern edge with this 3D hexagon animated background. A clean, minimal honeycomb surface subtly rises and falls while the camera drifts for a refined geometric look. It’s ideal for intros, presentations, tech branding, livestreams, and overlays. The tint control lets you quickly adapt the palette to your brand or mood, while responsive layouts scale beautifully across widescreen, vertical, square, and 4:5 formats. Smooth motion and a neutral tone keep focus on your message, making this a versatile, professional backdrop for any project.