Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Lovely Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Lovely Slideshow

01:30 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 20 videos · 20 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Photo album
Picture frame
Romance
Photorealistic
787exports
rating
Turn your favorite moments into a romantic keepsake. This elegant photo slideshow features pastel picture frames arranged on rustic white wood with delicate floral accents. Photorealistic 3D motion, soft light blooms and gentle pacing create a warm, cinematic feel. Ideal for weddings, anniversaries, proposals and family memories, it supports a mix of portrait and landscape images with tasteful captions. Customize colors and text to match your story and export a beautiful, share‑ready video your audience will love.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us