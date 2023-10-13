Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cherished Memories - Original - Poster image

Cherished Memories

01:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 10 images · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Wedding
Elegant
Picture frame
3D motion graphics
1.3Kexports
rating
Celebrate love with a refined wedding slideshow crafted around photoreal picture frames on a rustic wood tabletop. Gentle camera moves, soft light leaks and vignettes highlight your favorite moments while elegant captions add a personal touch. Swap in your photos and text across multiple scenes, then finish with a branded end frame. Ideal for weddings, anniversaries and romantic highlights, this cinematic photo gallery pairs warmth and sophistication for timeless storytelling.
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Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us