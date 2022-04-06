Modern Music Visualizer

Showcase your track with a sleek, modern music visualization. This template features a neon audio spectrum, minimal UI, a dot‑grid backdrop, timer and progress bar, plus space for artwork and titles. Fully reactive to your music, it pulses on beat with smooth, fluid motion. Easily customize colors, fonts, frequencies and spectrum styling to match your brand or release. Ideal for YouTube, promos, and social posts—deliver an eye‑catching, high‑contrast, futuristic look that makes your sound the star.