Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Music Visualizer - Original - Poster image

Modern Music Visualizer

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 1 text · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Audio reactive
Audio spectrum
Background media
Minimal
2.3Kexports
rating
Showcase your track with a sleek, modern music visualization. This template features a neon audio spectrum, minimal UI, a dot‑grid backdrop, timer and progress bar, plus space for artwork and titles. Fully reactive to your music, it pulses on beat with smooth, fluid motion. Easily customize colors, fonts, frequencies and spectrum styling to match your brand or release. Ideal for YouTube, promos, and social posts—deliver an eye‑catching, high‑contrast, futuristic look that makes your sound the star.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us