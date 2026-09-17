Specular Spin

Give your brand a premium edge with a glossy 3D logo animation that doubles as a seamless stinger transition. This minimalist, dark-stage design orbits extruded logo parts into a bold, centered reveal, then expands to a full-screen wipe before returning to transparency—perfect for intros, outros, and live edits. Enjoy smooth, energetic motion, reflective highlights, and customizable reflection options to match your brand. With a transparent alpha channel and refined 3D motion graphics, it overlays any footage flawlessly and puts your identity front and center.