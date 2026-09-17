Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Orbit 3D - Original - Poster image

Specular Spin

00:03 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Glossy
17exports
rating
Give your brand a premium edge with a glossy 3D logo animation that doubles as a seamless stinger transition. This minimalist, dark-stage design orbits extruded logo parts into a bold, centered reveal, then expands to a full-screen wipe before returning to transparency—perfect for intros, outros, and live edits. Enjoy smooth, energetic motion, reflective highlights, and customizable reflection options to match your brand. With a transparent alpha channel and refined 3D motion graphics, it overlays any footage flawlessly and puts your identity front and center.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us