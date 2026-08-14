Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Quantum Ring - Original - Poster image

Quantum Ring

00:02 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
3D motion graphics
Futuristic
Full-screen wipe
7exports
rating
Add high-impact polish to your content with a futuristic stinger transition. This 3D, transparent overlay features a rotating mechanical ring, lens flare accents, and a hexagon-lens core that briefly frames your logo before wiping to the next scene. Customize colors and pick from multiple transition styles to match your brand. Designed for fast, energetic motion, it’s ideal for livestreams, YouTube, and any video needing a pro-grade, seamless cut. Drop in your logo, tweak the glow, and export a clean stinger that elevates your production value in seconds.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us