Slideshow for my birthday party
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Western Promo - Original - Poster image

Western Promo

00:24 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 11 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Western
Slideshow
Grunge
Light leak
5.2Kexports
rating
Give your story a rugged, cinematic edge. This Western-inspired promo blends grunge textures, light leaks and bold slab-serif titles with smooth, modern transitions. Arrange your media across multiple dynamic scenes and close on a clean logo and tagline. Ideal for teasers, trailers, channel branding and standout social promos, it delivers a distinctive frontier vibe without sacrificing clarity. Customize colors, fonts and text to fit your brand and let the warm, sepia tones and gritty overlays carry your message with impact.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us