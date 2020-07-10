Western Promo
00:24 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 11 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
5.2Kexports
Give your story a rugged, cinematic edge. This Western-inspired promo blends grunge textures, light leaks and bold slab-serif titles with smooth, modern transitions. Arrange your media across multiple dynamic scenes and close on a clean logo and tagline. Ideal for teasers, trailers, channel branding and standout social promos, it delivers a distinctive frontier vibe without sacrificing clarity. Customize colors, fonts and text to fit your brand and let the warm, sepia tones and gritty overlays carry your message with impact.
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