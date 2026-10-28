Hungry Gravity Lyrics

Create a bold, performance-ready lyric video with cinematic 3D ribbons, glowing red accents, and centered kinetic typography. Energetic motion highlights every phrase while abstract waves and light trails add depth to a dark, duotone backdrop. Customize colors, fonts, leading, and line breaks to match your track’s phrasing, and add your logo for subtle branding. Variable duration adapts to your full song, making it perfect for singles, album cuts, and promo releases. Deliver an elevated, immersive lyric experience that keeps viewers focused on the words and the vibe.