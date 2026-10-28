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Hungry Gravity Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Hungry Gravity Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 15 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
3D motion graphics
Kinetic typography
7exports
rating
Create a bold, performance-ready lyric video with cinematic 3D ribbons, glowing red accents, and centered kinetic typography. Energetic motion highlights every phrase while abstract waves and light trails add depth to a dark, duotone backdrop. Customize colors, fonts, leading, and line breaks to match your track’s phrasing, and add your logo for subtle branding. Variable duration adapts to your full song, making it perfect for singles, album cuts, and promo releases. Deliver an elevated, immersive lyric experience that keeps viewers focused on the words and the vibe.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us