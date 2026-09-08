Warhammer Thunder Bastion

Set a powerful tone before you go live with a cinematic, gothic‑sci‑fi stream screen. This design features bold, high‑contrast typography, a dramatic fortress backdrop, moody lighting, and subtle lightning accents to build anticipation. A dedicated social bar lets you showcase multiple platforms with customizable labels, spacing, and icon colors. Optimized for gaming channels, it balances atmosphere and clarity so your audience knows you’re about to begin. Tweak fonts, colors, and layout controls to match your brand and keep viewers engaged through lobbies, intermissions, and BRB moments with a striking, professional presence.