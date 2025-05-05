en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Glowing Lines Reveal - Square
00:00/00:04
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by hushahir
7exports
4 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into a world of elegance with our Glowing Lines Reveal template, where dynamic golden light streaks dance gracefully before culminating into a crystal-like emblem. It's a multipurpose reveal that's perfect for brand intros, luxury product showcases, or your next cinematic opener. Customizable with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, it's your ticket to creating content that leaves viewers in awe.
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
By thundermotion2021
6s
5
3
5
Transform your logo reveal into a breathtaking visual experience with the Cinematic Reveal template. The dynamic fiery glow effects create a mesmerizing journey that seamlessly positions your brand and tagline front and center. Tailor the fonts and colors to match your branding with our easy-to-customize template. It's ready to be published, ensuring your brand makes a dramatic entrance.
By hushahir
4s
2
3
8
Step into a world of elegance with our Glowing Lines Reveal template, where dynamic golden light streaks dance gracefully before culminating into a crystal-like emblem. It's a multipurpose reveal that's perfect for brand intros, luxury product showcases, or your next cinematic opener. Customizable with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, it's your ticket to creating content that leaves viewers in awe.
By hushahir
4s
2
3
8
Step into a world of elegance with our Glowing Lines Reveal template, where dynamic golden light streaks dance gracefully before culminating into a crystal-like emblem. It's a multipurpose reveal that's perfect for brand intros, luxury product showcases, or your next cinematic opener. Customizable with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, it's your ticket to creating content that leaves viewers in awe.
By 12artlife12
6s
10
3
13
Introduce your brand with distinction using our Modern Glow Intro reveal template. Glide along a glowing line that artfully outlines your logo, progressing into a 3D masterpiece of sophistication. Customizable fonts and colors blend seamlessly as your tagline materializes, offering a polished and memorable introduction for any platform.
By Goldenmotion
6s
8
3
13
Step into the future of branding with our Radiant Neon Reveal template that makes your logo take center stage with a radiant neon glow. Watch as your emblem rotates and shrinks to fit perfectly in viewers' minds, highlighted by a pulsing tagline and cinematic smoke effects for a fully immersive video experience. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand's identity and publish a video that's as forward-thinking as your business.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
9
Radiate sophistication with our Bright Rings Reveal, where rings of luminosity unfold to spotlight your logo. The gleaming details and glossy reflections bring a polished finish. Easily insert your logo, choose your fonts and colors, and input a punchy tagline to create a ready-to-publish video that stands out on various platforms.
By Goldenmotion
6s
2
3
8
Fast Neon Ray Reveal is a stunning template that brings your logo to life with an awesome 3D style animation. The design features a retro, dark, and serious vibe that is sure to grab your audience's attention. With fast-paced neon rays bursting out from the center, your logo is revealed in a dramatic and stylish way. This template is perfect for a wide range of projects, including gaming, entertainment, and more.
By thundermotion2021
6s
3
3
7
Introducing the Dynamic Pixel Reveal—Logo Animation: where digital meets dynamic. Watch your brand burst onto the scene with a high-tech pixelated transition, perfectly designed for widescreen displays. Add your logo to initiate the sleek reveal that's bound to make a bold statement on platforms like YouTube and Facebook. A smooth tagline fade-in punctuates your message, as the slow zoom-out adds impressive depth to your futuristic brand. Create your HD ready-to-publish reveal video now!
Menu
Templates
Solutions