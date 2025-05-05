en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Glowing Lines Reveal - Vertical

Templates
/
Intro
0-6s
Portrait
Neon
Gloss
Glow
Abstract
Particles
Modern
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
More details
Glowing Lines Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:04
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
hushahir profile image
Created by hushahir
7exports
4 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into a world of elegance with our Glowing Lines Reveal template, where dynamic golden light streaks dance gracefully before culminating into a crystal-like emblem. It's a multipurpose reveal that's perfect for brand intros, luxury product showcases, or your next cinematic opener. Customizable with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, it's your ticket to creating content that leaves viewers in awe.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Cinematic Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Cinematic Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By thundermotion2021
6s
5
3
5
Transform your logo reveal into a breathtaking visual experience with the Cinematic Reveal template. The dynamic fiery glow effects create a mesmerizing journey that seamlessly positions your brand and tagline front and center. Tailor the fonts and colors to match your branding with our easy-to-customize template. It's ready to be published, ensuring your brand makes a dramatic entrance.
Glowing Lines Reveal Original theme video
Glowing Lines Reveal
Edit
By hushahir
4s
2
3
8
Step into a world of elegance with our Glowing Lines Reveal template, where dynamic golden light streaks dance gracefully before culminating into a crystal-like emblem. It's a multipurpose reveal that's perfect for brand intros, luxury product showcases, or your next cinematic opener. Customizable with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, it's your ticket to creating content that leaves viewers in awe.
Modern Glow Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Modern Glow Intro - Vertical
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
10
3
13
Introduce your brand with distinction using our Modern Glow Intro reveal template. Glide along a glowing line that artfully outlines your logo, progressing into a 3D masterpiece of sophistication. Customizable fonts and colors blend seamlessly as your tagline materializes, offering a polished and memorable introduction for any platform.
Radiant Neon Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Radiant Neon Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
8
3
13
Step into the future of branding with our Radiant Neon Reveal template that makes your logo take center stage with a radiant neon glow. Watch as your emblem rotates and shrinks to fit perfectly in viewers' minds, highlighted by a pulsing tagline and cinematic smoke effects for a fully immersive video experience. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand's identity and publish a video that's as forward-thinking as your business.
Bright Rings Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Bright Rings Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
9
Radiate sophistication with our Bright Rings Reveal, where rings of luminosity unfold to spotlight your logo. The gleaming details and glossy reflections bring a polished finish. Easily insert your logo, choose your fonts and colors, and input a punchy tagline to create a ready-to-publish video that stands out on various platforms.
Fast Neon Ray Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Fast Neon Ray Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
2
3
8
Fast Neon Ray Reveal is a stunning template that brings your logo to life with an awesome 3D style animation. The design features a retro, dark, and serious vibe that is sure to grab your audience's attention. With fast-paced neon rays bursting out from the center, your logo is revealed in a dramatic and stylish way. This template is perfect for a wide range of projects, including gaming, entertainment, and more.
Dynamic Pixel Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Dynamic Pixel Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By thundermotion2021
6s
3
3
7
Introducing the Dynamic Pixel Reveal—Logo Animation: where digital meets dynamic. Watch your brand burst onto the scene with a high-tech pixelated transition, perfectly designed for widescreen displays. Add your logo to initiate the sleek reveal that's bound to make a bold statement on platforms like YouTube and Facebook. A smooth tagline fade-in punctuates your message, as the slow zoom-out adds impressive depth to your futuristic brand. Create your HD ready-to-publish reveal video now!
Ethereal Glass Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Ethereal Glass Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By hushahir
5s
2
2
5
Give your brand a sleek and modern look with this Glass Reveal template. Featuring a beautifully frosted glass effect, soft cinematic lighting, and realistic fabric waves, this animation adds a touch of elegance to any project.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us