Crystal Shatter Reveal - Vertical
Created by iamkoltunov
11exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Unveil your logo with the dramatic impact of a glass-shattering effect, creating an unforgettable brand identity. Customize this versatile Crystal Shatter Reveal template to fit your brand’s story, with options for your logo, tagline, and fonts. Make a bold statement with a reveal designed to captivate and dazzle, ready to publish and impress.
Similar templates
Best of iamkoltunov
By MotionBank21
8s
24
11
12
Position your brand as a bastion of professionalism with our Business Cube Unveil. Clean, rotating 3D cubes illuminate your logo in a mesmerizing sequence that epitomizes modern business aesthetics. Tailorable to your brand's fonts and colors, this template is perfect for any corporate intro or technology-themed video. With this dynamo at your fingertips, your message is bound to be impactful, structured, and incredibly sleek.
By vivace_studio
7s
2
5
11
Present your brand with a sleek and modern twist using our Merge Minimal Line Logo reveal template. Ideal for business slideshows and corporate presentations, it sets the stage for a polished and contemporary image. Customize fonts and colors to fit your company's personality, then watch as your logos and tagline materialize with professional elegance. Ready for big screens and high-impact events, this video ensures your brand stands out.
By vivace_studio
7s
9
4
10
Present your brand with a sleek and modern twist using our Partnership Minimal Line Logo reveal template. Ideal for business slideshows and corporate presentations, it sets the stage for a polished and contemporary image. Customize fonts and colors to fit your company's personality, then watch as your logos and tagline materialize with professional elegance. Ready for big screens and high-impact events, this video ensures your brand stands out.
By thundermotion2021
8s
2
4
16
Introduce your brand with the sophistication it deserves. Our Clean Search Reveal template offers a corporate style entrance for your logo, with a dynamic search bar scenario that sets the stage for your business's online narrative. Ideal for tech promos, website intros, or business presentations, simply add your logo, tagline, and customize fonts and colors to match your corporate identity. Showcase your brand's professionalism with clarity and impact.
By Goldenmotion
8s
5
4
12
Elevate your digital identity with a captivating Scan Search Unveil straight out of a tech visionary’s dream. With every sweep of the magnifying glass, feel the anticipation build until your 3D logo emerges, clear and commanding. This ready-to-publish video can be customized with your colors, text, and fonts for a truly unique branding or product launch experience on any display.
By MotionBank21
9s
4
3
12
Transform imagination into visual spectacle with the artistic allure of our 3D Sketch Unveil. This template elevates your hand-drawn blueprints and sketches, molding them into engaging 3D visuals. Ideal for architects, designers, and visionaries, customize logo, tagline, and brand colors to make an impactful statement in any showcase.
By MotionBank21
7s
6
3
19
Elevate your brand's first impression with our refined Sleek Minimal Unveil template. Where simple elegance meets contemporary design, your logo is revealed with smooth transitions and polished animations. Perfect for corporate presentations or stylish openers, it offers a sophisticated experience. Customize fonts, colors, and add your tagline for a professional touch. Stand out with a sleek intro that embodies clarity and sophistication.
By MotionBank21
7s
5
3
16
Introduce your brand with unrivaled sophistication using our Minimal Sleek Reveal template. Enjoy the clean lines and smooth transitions, perfect for a distinguished logo reveal. This complements any corporate presentation or professional brand video. Customize with your logo, tagline, preferred fonts, and colors for an elegant intro that's ready to publish and poised to impress.
