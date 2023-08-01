QR Code Reveal 1

Present your QR code with a clean, transparent overlay designed to grab attention and drive action. This minimal, flat-design panel features a bold UI window, cursor-driven reveal, and a clear CTA area. It’s perfect for streams, presentations, in-store screens, or end screens where you want viewers to scan and convert fast. Customize colors, text, and typography to match your brand, then drop in your QR image and you’re set. The centered layout and smooth motion make it easy to integrate into any video without blocking the background.