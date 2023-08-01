QR Code Reveal 3

Bring attention to your brand or scannable link with a sleek 3D reveal. A rotating circular frame sits inside a glossy cube cluster, supported by curved accents and a clean CTA button. This transparent overlay works as a logo animation, intro, outro, or quick promo. Personalize the media inside the circle, update the headline and CTA, and tailor the vibrant color scheme and font to match your branding. Smooth animation and balanced composition ensure legibility on any background. Perfect for scan-to actions, announcements, and concise branding moments.