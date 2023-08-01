QR Code Reveal 4

Present your QR code with style using a bold, centered badge and energetic glitch reveal. This transparent overlay drops seamlessly over any footage, keeping the focus on your call to action. Just add your QR image and customize the accent colors to match your brand. The punchy digital distortion, RGB split, and circular geometry create a memorable, modern look ideal for promos, events, live streams, and product pushes. Clean, minimal, and highly readable at a glance—perfect for fast scan-and-go engagement wherever you publish.