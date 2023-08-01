Youtube intro for cooking channel
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QR Code Reveal 4 - Original - Poster image

QR Code Reveal 4

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Call-out graphic
Glitch
QR code
Glitch artifacts
Glitch effects
151exports
rating
Present your QR code with style using a bold, centered badge and energetic glitch reveal. This transparent overlay drops seamlessly over any footage, keeping the focus on your call to action. Just add your QR image and customize the accent colors to match your brand. The punchy digital distortion, RGB split, and circular geometry create a memorable, modern look ideal for promos, events, live streams, and product pushes. Clean, minimal, and highly readable at a glance—perfect for fast scan-and-go engagement wherever you publish.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us