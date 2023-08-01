QR Code Reveal 2

Present your QR in style with a clean, transparent overlay designed to sit on top of any footage. This minimal, flat-design call‑out features a centered QR window, smooth pop‑in motion, and a playful cursor interaction that guides attention. Easily replace the QR image, edit the headline, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. The transparent alpha lets you drop it into edits, streams, or promos without masking. Ideal for website links, menus, tickets, sign‑ups, or payments—any time you need a fast, scannable call to action.