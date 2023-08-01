QR Code Reveal 7

Draw instant attention to your QR with a handcrafted, torn‑paper card secured by masking tape and accented with playful doodles. This transparent call‑out overlay works over any footage and doubles as a clean motion title or end screen CTA. Personalize the image placeholder, update headline and body text, and fine‑tune colors and fonts to match your brand. The calm assemble‑and‑dissolve animation provides a friendly, modern look ideal for promos, announcements, or in‑video directions. Quick to customize and easy to read, it’s perfect wherever you want viewers to scan and take action.