QR Code Reveal 8

Make your QR unmissable with a clean, transparent overlay built for quick calls to action. This minimal, geometric design centers a bold QR tile and a clear CTA button over a drifting grid of rounded panels. Smooth, neutral motion keeps focus on your message, while flexible colors and fonts help match your brand. Ideal for promos, live streams, events, signage, and social content—drop it over any footage to drive scans without covering the whole frame. Simple, modern, and effective for boosting engagement wherever you share.