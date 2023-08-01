QR Code Reveal 6

Showcase a scannable code with a crisp, transparent stinger. This minimal, geometric design centers a QR inside a bold circular badge with a playful burst sticker accent. Smooth peel and slide animations keep attention while leaving your footage fully visible before and after. Customize fonts, headline, colors, and drop in any QR image to match your brand. Ideal as an overlay for promos, streams, events, and social content where a quick scan-to-action matters.