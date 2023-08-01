QR Code Reveal 5

Present your QR code with a clean, minimalist overlay that works as a stylish call-out on any video. This template features smooth, fluid motion, a centered layout, and flat geometric shapes that keep attention on your scannable code and CTA. The transparent background makes it perfect for layering over footage, promos, streams, or ads without visual clutter. Easily customize colors, text, and the QR image to match your brand, then export in moments for a polished, professional result.