Logotipo metálico 3D
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Retro Neon Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Retro Neon Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 font
Lyric video
Synthwave
Music visualization
Glow
Retro
2.6Kexports
rating
Turn your song into a hypnotic 80s-inspired lyric video. This synthwave template blends neon sign typography, a perspective grid, and a circular spectrum that reacts to your music. Optimized for bold, energetic tracks, it delivers glowing, beat‑driven visuals that keep viewers engaged from start to finish. Customize lyrics, fonts, and colors to match your brand or release. Perfect for music videos, channel uploads, and single promos when you want a retro‑futuristic vibe with modern polish.
Kimchi profile image
Kimchi
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Kimchi
Neon Hyperdrive Vortex Lyrics
By MotionBank21
Edit
Neon Hyperdrive Vortex Lyrics Original theme video
VHS Lyrics
By Harchenko
Edit
2K
VHS Lyrics Random theme video
Neon Sunset Lyrics
By MotionDesk
Edit
2K
Neon Sunset Lyrics Original theme video
Sungrid Lyrics
By milinkovic
Edit
2K
Sungrid Lyrics Original Theme theme video
Neon Phase Runner Lyrics
By MotionBank21
Edit
Neon Phase Runner Lyrics Original theme video
Arcade Lyrics
By Shoeeb
Edit
2K
Arcade Lyrics Bubble Gumm theme video
Retro Viz
By LuisBranco
Edit
2K
Retro Viz Sunset theme video
Neon DJ Nexus Lyrics
By milinkovic
Edit
2K
Neon DJ Nexus Lyrics Original Theme theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us