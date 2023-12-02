Retro Neon Lyrics

Turn your song into a hypnotic 80s-inspired lyric video. This synthwave template blends neon sign typography, a perspective grid, and a circular spectrum that reacts to your music. Optimized for bold, energetic tracks, it delivers glowing, beat‑driven visuals that keep viewers engaged from start to finish. Customize lyrics, fonts, and colors to match your brand or release. Perfect for music videos, channel uploads, and single promos when you want a retro‑futuristic vibe with modern polish.