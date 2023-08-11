Grayscale Story 1

Make a striking vertical promo with a refined black-and-white aesthetic. This minimal story template features bold typography, smooth sliding panels, and a central image area to spotlight your message. Swap in your own media, adjust two brand colors, and fine‑tune tint intensity for the perfect look. Ideal for announcements, product drops, and modern branding, the clean editorial layout keeps attention on what matters. Optimized for social stories and vertical ads, it’s fast to edit and easy to tailor to your voice.