Grayscale Story 6

Make standout vertical ads with a clean, minimalist aesthetic. This template blends bold headlines, circular media frames, and a crisp monochrome palette to showcase products and promotions with style. Smooth reveals, a clear call-to-action button, and elegant geometry guide viewers’ attention where it matters most. Ideal for story placements, reels, and shorts, it’s built for quick product highlights and sale announcements. Customize colors and tint levels to match your brand, swap the image, and tailor the messaging in seconds to boost engagement and conversions.