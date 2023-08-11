Grayscale Story 3

Create refined vertical stories with a minimal, monochrome aesthetic. This clean promo template features a two-column layout with bold titles, supporting copy, and media areas. Customize text, swap images, and fine-tune the tint using two color controls to keep brand consistency. Smooth slide-ins, staggered reveals, and subtle fades guide attention without distraction. Perfect for quick product highlights, event announcements, and brand storytelling across social stories and reels.