Grayscale Story 3
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 2 videos · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
130exports
Create refined vertical stories with a minimal, monochrome aesthetic. This clean promo template features a two-column layout with bold titles, supporting copy, and media areas. Customize text, swap images, and fine-tune the tint using two color controls to keep brand consistency. Smooth slide-ins, staggered reveals, and subtle fades guide attention without distraction. Perfect for quick product highlights, event announcements, and brand storytelling across social stories and reels.
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