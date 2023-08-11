Grayscale Story 9

Craft a striking vertical story promo with a clean, minimalist design. Bold stacked headlines, a thin frame, and a refined monochrome tint focus attention on your message. Swap the background image, adjust two brand colors, and fine-tune the tint amount to match your identity. Smooth slide-in panels and subtle sequencing keep the pacing elegant and modern—ideal for social stories, reels, and ads. Designed for clarity and impact, this template helps you deliver concise promotions that look premium and on-brand in seconds.