Grayscale Story 8

Capture attention with a sleek 9:16 story video built for modern promos. This minimal black‑and‑white design pairs bold vertical typography with sliding panels and a clear call‑to‑action. Swap in your own image and headlines, refine the monochrome tint or switch to brand colors. Smooth motion and an asymmetric two‑column layout keep focus on your message—ideal for product drops, announcements and branding. Fast to edit and ready for social stories and feeds, it delivers a polished, contemporary look in seconds.