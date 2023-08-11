Grayscale Story 5

Create attention-grabbing vertical stories with a clean, modern monochrome look. This minimal promo template pairs bold typography with geometric accents and smooth slide-ins to spotlight your message. Drop in your media, edit headlines and captions, and fine-tune two brand colors or dial the tint amount for subtle grayscale control. Ideal for product teasers, announcements, and social content that needs clarity and impact fast. Make your story stand out with a refined, editorial feel in seconds.