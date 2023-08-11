Grayscale Story 7

Create attention-grabbing vertical promos with a clean, modern aesthetic. This template blends bold, minimalist typography with an adjustable black‑and‑white or two‑color tint applied to your media. Add your image, headline, supporting copy, and a clear call‑to‑action button to publish fast. Smooth slide‑ins and refined line accents keep motion elegant and on-brand, ideal for launches, announcements, and everyday branding across social channels. Customize fonts and colors to match your identity and export in a story‑ready format.