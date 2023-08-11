Grayscale Story 4

Make your message stand out with a clean, modern vertical story. This minimalist black‑and‑white template pairs bold typography with smooth slide‑in panels for instant impact. Add your image, headline, and a short caption, then tweak tint and two brand colors to match your identity. The swipe-style call‑to‑action and vertical layout are perfect for Instagram, TikTok, and Shorts ads or announcements. Designed for clarity and contrast, it delivers a polished, professional look in seconds.