YouTube Subscribe Action Button 1
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.6Kexports
Drive more subscribers with a clean, transparent subscribe call-to-action overlay tailored for YouTube. This minimal, flat-design animation features a centered button, a realistic cursor click, and a bell notification dropdown to reinforce engagement. It’s perfect as an end-screen or mid-roll prompt and sits seamlessly on top of your footage. Adjust fonts and colors to match your brand and export fast. A simple, professional way to increase conversions and keep your videos looking polished.
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