Youtube Subscribe Action Button 14

Encourage viewers to take action with a sleek, transparent YouTube call-to-action overlay. This minimal, flat-design animation showcases a bold button and a row of familiar icons for like, notifications, and sharing, complete with cursor clicks and a friendly closing message. Easily customize colors and typography to match your branding. Perfect for outros, mid-roll reminders, tutorials, gaming, and vlogs—drop it over your footage to lift engagement without obstructing the scene. Designed for clarity, speed, and maximum usability, it keeps attention where it matters: on your content and your channel’s growth.