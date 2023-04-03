Youtube Subscribe Action Button 11
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.8Kexports
Make your videos more engaging with a clean, transparent YouTube subscribe overlay. This minimal flat-design card features a profile avatar, channel name, and a bold subscribe button with like and bell icons. A mouse cursor demonstrates click interaction as states change from subscribe to subscribed, accented by subtle sparkles. Perfect for intros, outros, or mid-roll prompts, it works as a lightweight call-out graphic or lower-third. Easily customize text, colors, and fonts to match your brand and keep viewers focused on action. A fast way to add professional, on-brand CTAs to any YouTube video.
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