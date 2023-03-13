YouTube Subscribe Action Button 3

Drive channel growth with a clean, flat YouTube subscribe animation. This transparent overlay showcases a bold CTA button, a like icon, and a notification bell, complete with a cursor click interaction and a neat thank-you finish. It’s perfect for outros or mid‑roll prompts, and drops effortlessly over any video. Customize colors and text to match your brand, keep the design minimal, and stay focused on conversions. Ideal for creators, vloggers, and tutorials seeking a professional, unobtrusive engagement boost.