Youtube Subscribe Action Button 12

Drive more engagement with a clean, transparent YouTube-style call to action. This minimal lower-third overlay features a profile image frame, a bold action button, and familiar engagement icons. A cursor click triggers a smooth state change and playful particle accents. Customize fonts, colors, and imagery to match your brand, then export ready-to-use. Perfect for intros, outros, and mid-roll reminders, this flat, modern design keeps your video visible while prompting viewers to act.