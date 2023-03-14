YouTube Subscribe Action Button 6

Drive more engagement on your channel with a clean, transparent YouTube CTA overlay. This flat, minimal motion graphic stacks four animated actions with bold icons and smooth, staggered slide-ins. It works like a lower-third call-out, keeping your content visible while prompting viewers to interact. Easily customize colors, fonts, and labels to match your brand. Perfect for creators who want a polished subscribe animation that also encourages likes, notifications, and shares—without cluttering the frame.