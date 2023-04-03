Youtube Subscribe Action Button 8

Drive more engagement with a clean, minimal YouTube call-to-action overlay. This transparent subscribe animation features a central button that expands to reveal like, notifications, and share prompts—perfect for end screens or mid‑video reminders. Flat design, rounded UI, and smooth motion keep the focus on your message. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your branding, then export and drop over any footage. Ideal for creators who want a fast, polished way to boost subscribes and interaction without clutter.