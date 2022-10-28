Clean Title Overlays - 1

Elevate your edits with a clean, transparent title overlay built for clarity and speed. This minimal motion title features bold typography, smooth line wipes, and a refined subtitle box for secondary info. Customize headline, subtitle and website fields, switch fonts, tweak sizes, and dial in your brand colors with simple controls. Designed to sit neatly over footage without clutter, it’s perfect for openers, chapter breaks, YouTube segments, interviews, and more. Add professional polish to any video while keeping the message front and center.