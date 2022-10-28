Clean Title Overlays - 3

Elevate your edits with a clean, minimal title overlay designed for clarity and impact. This transparent motion title features bold typography, slide-in panels, and a subtle typewriter accent for the subtitle. It’s perfect for intros, chapter cards, and quick callouts without blocking your footage. Customize fonts, sizes, border thickness, and accent colors to match any brand or edit. With a centered layout and crisp, flat design, this overlay integrates seamlessly into any project while keeping attention on your message.