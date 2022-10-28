Clean Title Overlays - 7

Give your videos a polished, professional touch with a clean motion title overlay. This transparent design features a bold headline plus optional subtitle and website text, making it ideal for intros, lower thirds, and chapter cards. Enjoy smooth slide-in motion, simple flat graphics, and easy customization of fonts, sizes, and accent colors. The minimal aesthetic keeps focus on your message while the dynamic bar adds modern flair. Perfect for creators, brands, and agencies looking for fast, flexible title overlays that work across diverse content.