Clean Title Overlays - 2

Add polished, professional titles to any video with this clean, transparent overlay. The design features bold, minimal typography framed by subtle letterbox bars and a sliding panel that spotlights your headline and subtitle. It’s easy to customize—adjust fonts, sizes, colors, and border thickness to match your brand. Perfect for YouTube, social videos, explainers, presentations, or quick segment openers, this versatile title overlay drops seamlessly over your footage and elevates production value in seconds.