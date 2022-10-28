Clean Title Overlays - 5

Enhance your videos with a clean, transparent motion title overlay designed for maximum readability and impact. A bold banner and knockout headline deliver a modern look, while a subtitle and optional website line keep messaging clear. Customize fonts, sizes, colors, and border thickness to match your brand. Smooth slide-in and wipe animations make this template ideal for intros, outros, chapters, and quick lower‑third style identifiers. Drop it over your footage for instant production value and a cohesive, minimal aesthetic.