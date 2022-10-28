Clean Title Overlays - 6
00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Create professional, clean title overlays in seconds. This minimal motion title features bold typography, a sleek boxed frame, and an animated underline with a smooth sliding reveal. It’s fully transparent to sit neatly over your footage, ideal for intros, chapters, and on-screen identifiers. Tweak fonts, sizes, and two accent colors to match your brand. Designed for clarity and impact, this flat, modern title elevates production value without distracting from your content.
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Themes (8)
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