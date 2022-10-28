Clean Title Overlays - 4

Elevate your videos with a clean, transparent motion title overlay. This minimal design places a bold headline inside a sleek horizontal ribbon, supported by an optional subtitle and website line. Enjoy smooth kinetic reveals, precise timing, and flexible controls for fonts, sizes, colors, and border thickness. The centered layout keeps your message clear and readable over any footage. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, promos, or YouTube content where clarity and style matter. Make it yours in seconds, render fast, and keep your brand looking consistent and modern across all edits.