Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Title Overlays - 4 - Invert - Poster image

Clean Title Overlays - 4

00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Digital banner
Bold
Slide-in
1.3Kexports
rating
Elevate your videos with a clean, transparent motion title overlay. This minimal design places a bold headline inside a sleek horizontal ribbon, supported by an optional subtitle and website line. Enjoy smooth kinetic reveals, precise timing, and flexible controls for fonts, sizes, colors, and border thickness. The centered layout keeps your message clear and readable over any footage. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, promos, or YouTube content where clarity and style matter. Make it yours in seconds, render fast, and keep your brand looking consistent and modern across all edits.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us