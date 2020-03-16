Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Faster Typo - Original - Poster image

Faster Typo

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 27 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Stomp style
Intro
Minimal
Bold
1.2Kexports
rating
Kick off your video with a high-energy stomp intro built around kinetic typography and bold, modern design. This clean, minimal template fires through punchy headlines before landing on a crisp logo reveal. Customize fonts, colors, and the background image to match your brand. Ideal for promos, openers, and quick ads where you need maximum impact in seconds. Fully editable text fields let you spotlight key messages with clarity and rhythm. Perfect for creators, brands, and agencies seeking a fast, professional title sequence that looks sharp and stays on beat.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us