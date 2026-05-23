Frame & Focus 2 - Square
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 60 fps · 1 video · 7 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
6exports
Boost your next sale with a clean, minimal promo post built for e‑commerce. This square template pairs bold typography, outlined headline patterns, and a featured product panel with a clear CTA button. Slide-in animations and staggered builds keep the pacing energetic without clutter. Easily customize colors, dates, messages, and media to match your brand. Perfect for discounts, limited-time offers, and feed ads where clarity and impact matter. Make your promotion look editorial and modern in minutes.
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