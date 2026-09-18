Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Steelheart Lyrics - Post - Original - Poster image

Steelheart Lyrics - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Industrial
Music
3D motion graphics
7exports
rating
Bring your song to life with a powerful industrial 3D lyric visualizer. A mechanical heart centerpiece, rotating gear tunnel, fog and dust set the stage while bold, beat‑synced typography showcases every line. Customize spectrum style, colors, atmosphere and motion reactivity to match any genre. Ideal for singles, album cuts and promotional posts, this template delivers premium, photoreal visuals that keep viewers engaged. Add your track, lyrics and brand for a striking, share‑ready lyric video that looks great in feeds and performs across platforms.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us