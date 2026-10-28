Fire intro
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Nodal Dunes - Post - Original - Poster image

Nodal Dunes - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Photorealistic
Music
Particles
3D motion graphics
7exports
rating
Elevate your release with a tactile, audio‑reactive sand visualizer. Photorealistic grains flow into hypnotic cymatic patterns around a clean, centered title panel for your artist and track. The minimal, elegant 3D look pairs a dark backdrop with warm earthy tones for premium impact. Customize sand and text colors, fonts, and the analyzer’s frequency focus to match your sound. Perfect for track teasers, label posts, and artist branding when you want something distinctive yet refined.
MotionBox profile image
MotionBox
Edit
Similar templates
Best of MotionBox
Temple Resonance - Post
By S_WorX
Edit
Temple Resonance - Post Original preset video
FerroPulse - Post
By MotionBox
Edit
FerroPulse - Post Original preset video
Record Wall - Post
By S_WorX
Edit
Record Wall - Post Original preset video
Heartwired Lyrics - Post
By milinkovic
Edit
Heartwired Lyrics - Post Original Theme preset video
Ascendance Visualizer - Post
By S_WorX
Edit
Ascendance Visualizer - Post Original preset video
Soundwave Flag - Post
By tinomotion
Edit
Soundwave Flag - Post Original preset video
Steelheart Lyrics - Post
By MotionBank21
Edit
Steelheart Lyrics - Post Original preset video
Volt Runner - Post
By S_WorX
Edit
Volt Runner - Post Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us