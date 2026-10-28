Nodal Dunes - Post

Elevate your release with a tactile, audio‑reactive sand visualizer. Photorealistic grains flow into hypnotic cymatic patterns around a clean, centered title panel for your artist and track. The minimal, elegant 3D look pairs a dark backdrop with warm earthy tones for premium impact. Customize sand and text colors, fonts, and the analyzer’s frequency focus to match your sound. Perfect for track teasers, label posts, and artist branding when you want something distinctive yet refined.