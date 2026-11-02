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Urban Adset - Original - Poster image

Urban Adset

00:24 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 17 images · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Mockup
Photorealistic
Outdoor advertising
Cinematic
Billboard
10exports
rating
Put your campaign on the streets with a cinematic outdoor‑advertising mockup. Showcase designs across bus‑stop shelters, bus panels, subway lightboxes, poster walls, hanging banners and a rooftop billboard against a glowing skyline. Photorealistic lighting, shallow depth‑of‑field, bokeh and subtle film grain create a premium, real‑world feel. Smooth camera drifts and balanced layouts highlight your artwork and headlines, finishing with a confident logo sign‑off. Perfect for agency pitches, media plans, case studies and brand teasers—simply drop in your visuals, adjust colors and text, and export a polished OOH promo in minutes.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us